NDOC: Las Vegas man arrested for supplying drugs that contributed to inmate deaths

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Nevada Department of Corrections inmate was arrested this week in connection with an investigation into the supply of illegal substances to prisons in Nevada and California.

An investigation led by the NDOC Office of the Inspector General and the Eastern Nevada Narcotics Task Force resulted in the arrest of Hoza Del Collins, NDOC announced in a Friday news release.

Collins was arrested Thursday when investigators served a warrant at his home in Las Vegas and discovered "synthetic substances believed to be used in the creation of synthetic drugs."

NDOC officials believe substances supplied illegally to prison inmates contributed to a recent series of homicides, which we first told you about last week. According to officials, drugs "are believed to have played a role in some of the killings."

The drugs being supplied to inmates are made of common household items like bug killers and harsh cleaning agents, including RAID and Drano, according to prison officials.

"While some offenders overdose, lose consciousness, or have extreme behavioral changes — including violence — some receive traumatic brain injuries or die," NDOC officials write.

Five inmate deaths in less than a month raise questions about Nevada prison safety

NDOC says it is working to combat the issue by partnering with "multiple companies who have expert experience in fighting these issues." Some of the measures being taken include mail drug detection systems, devices that detect cell phones, and AI tracking, according to prison officials. The NDOC is also said to be establishing dedicated committees to target the issue and propose solutions.

Collins, 30, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, selling or transporting controlled substances and furnishing controlled substances to a state prisoner. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Officials noted Collins previously spent about a year incarcerated in NDOC for burglary, from 2017 to 2018.

"The NDOC thanks the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and California Department of Corrections for assisting in the investigation and arrest," officials stated.