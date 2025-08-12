NDOC confirms four inmate deaths in past month at Indian Springs facilities

INDIAN SPRINGS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections on Tuesday confirmed its ongoing investigation into at least four inmate homicides over the past month.

This comes in response to multiple inquiries from Channel 13 journalists after hearing from concerned family members of those behind bars in Indian Springs.

According to NDOC, three High Desert State Prison inmates and one Southern Desert Correctional Center inmate have been killed since July 16. They were identified as follows:



Jacob Herman, 35, who died on July 16, 2025

Jordan Canteberry, 34, who died on July 26, 2025

Dmarea Wallace, 18, who died on August 6, 2025

Anthony Ryan Warren-Hunt, 35, a Southern Desert inmate who died on August 11, 2025

Channel 13 is questioning the department about an additional inmate's death. 32-year-old Ronnie Owens, a High Desert State Prison inmate, died on August 8. His cause of death is still pending, according to the Clark County coroner, but a source who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation told us Owens was stabbed to death. We'll update this report as we learn more.

"The deaths were in different housing units and appear unrelated," an NDOC spokesperson stated in a news release. "NDOC officials suspect drug debt is an exacerbating factor."

In response to this series of killings, the NDOC is increasing surveillance and shifting its staff operations to reduce the number of inmates outside their cells at one time, the spokesperson wrote. NDOC is also reviewing its standard procedures around classifying and housing inmates.

According to NDOC's director, James Dzurenda, the department is also consulting with outside experts to find ways "to curtail the influx of contraband and illegal substances into the institutions" and forming committees of experts to address drugs and violence.

"We can't rely on our traditional operation plans alone," Dzurenda stated in the prepared release. "We have to do something that's unique. We need to get creative in bringing in different perspectives and attack this problem from all angles. This is our top priority."

Channel 13's Alyssa Bethencourt has heard from dozens of families of inmates at High Desert State Prison who are sounding the alarm about safety, security and conditions within the facility. We will continue to follow this issue closely and share more of their stories and concerns in the coming weeks.