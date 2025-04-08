Man who killed 2-year-old Amari Nicholson gets 22 years to life in prison for murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Terrell Rhodes, the 30-year-old man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son and later assaulting a police officer, faced a judge on Tuesday to be sentenced.

Rhodes admitted to killing Amari Nicholson in May 2021. The case that triggered a week-long, community-wide search after Rhodes falsely claimed the toddler had been kidnapped. The boy’s body was eventually found at a nearby apartment complex, not far from where he had lived with Rhodes and his mother, Taylor Nicholson.

Rhodes entered a guilty plea last year, in April of 2024, to charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon against a protected person. The plea deal calls for a sentence of 20 years to life in prison for the murder charge.

Judge Jacqueline Bluth sentenced Rhodes to serve 22 years and four months to life in the Nevada Department of Corrections. He will get 1,529 days' credit for time served so far, which amounts to about four years.

"There is nothing that that child could have done that would have ever deserved what you did to him," Bluth told Rhodes as she passed sentence.

According to a police report, Rhodes confessed to hitting Amari multiple times after the child wet himself.

During his interrogation, he attempted to grab a detective’s gun, leading to a physical struggle inside the interview room. That incident led to additional charges, including assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

WATCH | Man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson grabs police officer's gun

Rhodes was originally indicted in May 2021 on a range of charges.

Given the opportunity to speak at his sentencing on Tuesday, Rhodes said he feels it's not fair for him to be charged with first-degree murder. Judge Jacqueline Bluth asked Rhodes if he felt remorse.

"Beyond remorse. It's unexplainable; I really can't explain the remorse I feel under these circumstances," Rhodes said. "That little boy called me daddy, you know? But for me to be charged with first-degree murder, I just don't feel like it's right."