Vegas PD: Body of missing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson found

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police report the body of missing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson has been found on Wednesday.

Nicholson had been missing since May 5 near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, and volunteers have been searching for the child for several days.

Tuesday, 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes was arrested in the missing boy's case and accused of killing the 2-year-old. He also appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom on Wednesday.

During court, the district attorney said Rhodes apparently lied to Las Vegas police detectives for a week about his involvement in the disappearance of the child.

Eventually, the 27-year-old reportedly confessed that he abused the child, hitting Nicholson multiple times, which resulted in his death, and confessed to hiding the child’s body.

Nicholson's body was located in the 400 block of East Twain Avenue, according to police. The investigating is ongoing.

Rhodes is due back in court on May 17.

