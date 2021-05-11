WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas police to share update on search for missing 2-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is providing an update on the disappearance of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.

Watch the update below.

Nicholson was last seen on May 5 near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue.

Family members and volunteers with Nevada Child Seekers have been helping police look for Nicholson and handing out fliers with his picture on them.

LVMPD detectives reported previously that they believe the boy may be in danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

