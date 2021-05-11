Family members, Nevada Child Seekers continue search for missing 2-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas family and Nevada Child Seekers representatives held a press conference on Tuesday to update their search on a reported missing 2-year-old.

Amari Nicholson was last seen May 5 near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, according to authorities, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is also helping in locating the boy.

Family members told the media Tuesday that it’s been six days since they saw Nicholson and they’re continuing to add flyers within the community to keep his face front and center.

A $30,000 reward in finding Nicholson was also mentioned in the Tuesday briefing.

LVMPD detectives reported previously that they believe the boy may be in danger.

Nevada Child Seekers volunteers were out in full force over the previous weekend and they say they will continue to help in the search until Nicholson is located.