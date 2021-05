LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second day in a row, volunteers gathered to search for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Amari Nicholson was last seen Wednesday morning near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue.

RELATED: Las Vegas police seek help finding missing 2-year-old boy

Detectives believe he could be in danger.

Volunteers with Nevada Child Seekers have been out in force this weekend trying to find him.