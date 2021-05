LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 2-year-old named Amari Nicholson who was last seen on May 5 around 6 a.m. near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue.

Authorities say he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or 311.