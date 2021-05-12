Man accused of killing missing 2-year-old boy denied bail by Las Vegas judge

LAS VEGAS (KTNVA) — The 27-year-old man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom on Wednesday morning.

The judge ordered Terrell Rhodes to be held without bail.

Rhodes is accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, who was reported missing last week.

Rhodes is due back in court at 7:30 a.m. May 17.

Nicholson was last seen May 5 near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, according to police. Volunteers have been searching for the child for several days. At this time, his body has not been discovered.

13 Action News is still waiting on the arrest report for Rhodes. It is not known at this time why he has been accused of killing the child. Las Vegas police said during a press conference on Tuesday that it became clear during the course of the investigation that the child's disappearance was suspicious. They did not elaborate.