VIDEO: Man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson grabs police officer's gun

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Newly-released court video shows Terrell Rhodes, the man police accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson last month, reaching for an officer's gun while in police custody.

According to an arrest report, Rhodes grabbed the gun while he was being interviewed at police headquarters on May 12.

Video reportedly shows Rhodes grab a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer's gun while being questioned at LVMPD HQ. Watch below.

WATCH | Man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson grabs police officer's gun

The video shows a struggle between him and multiple officers. The report says Rhodes told police "I'm going to kill a mother f*****" during the incident.

Police were able to get the gun back and there were no injuries during the struggle.

Court documents also show a sketch that police say Rhodes drew showing where they would find the boy's body.

Clark County District Court

Authorities say Rhodes confessed to hitting Nicholson several times after the boy wet his pants, and then disposed of the boy's body near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue.

Nicholson was reported missing by his mother. Officers say she left him in the care of Rhodes as she went out of state to care for her mother.

Rhodes has been charged with murder, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault on a protected person with the use of a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer with the use of a firearm.

He has pled not guilty in court. Rhodes is due back in court for a status check on June 25.

