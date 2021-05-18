Man accused of killing 2-year-old grabbed officer's gun during interview

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new report released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Terrell Rhodes, accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, was able to grab an officer's gun while he was being interviewed at police headquarters.

After his arrest on May 12, the police report says he was taken into an interview room and questioned by detectives.

It was during that interview police say he became upset and started saying, "let me out of here," and "I can't go back."

The report states he had one hand handcuffed to the table and lunged at one of the detectives and was able to grab the gun out of the officer's holster with the other hand.

During the struggle that happened after he gained access to the gun, officers say, Rhodes, stated, "I'm going to kill a mother f*****."

After the brief struggle with the 2 detectives, they say they were able to get the gun back and Rhodes repeated, "I wanna die" and "kill me."

Due to this interaction Rhodes was also charged with Felony Resisting a Public Officer with a Deadly Weapon (4 counts) and Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Protected Person (4 counts).