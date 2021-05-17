Terrell Rhodes, accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, to appear in court Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Terrell Rhodes, the man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning ahead of a planned press conference where the young boy's family say they want to thank the Las Vegas community for their love and support.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released an arrest report saying Rhodes confessed to hitting Amari several times after the boy wet his pants, and then disposed of the boy's body near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue.

RELATED: Man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson upset because boy urinated on himself

Amari's family announced they would gather at the Siegel Suites near where his body was found at about 1:30 p.m. Monday to thank the community for their efforts searching for Amari in the week he was missing and for their support in the following days.

The family said they would be releasing balloon's in Amari's honor.

PREVIOUS: Body of missing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson found

Rhodes initial appearance on murder charges is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday and he's being held without bail.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on this story