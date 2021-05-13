REPORT: Man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson upset because boy urinated on himself

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released the mug shot and arrest report for the man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.

According to the arrest report, Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, took an unexpected trip to Colorado on April 30 to help her mother who had been recently injured.

Tayler left her son, Amari, with Terrell Rhodes, who was her boyfriend, at their apartment.

During the trip, Tayler and Rhodes reportedly argued over the telephone and via text message.

During one argument on May 3, Tayler indicated their relationship was over and told Rhodes someone would be stopping by their apartment to collect her belongings.

Rhodes told police that an unidentified woman stopped by May 5 to pick up Amari. Rhodes then reportedly contacted the boy’s mother to tell her Amari had been picked up.

Tayler called 9-1-1 to report her son had been kidnapped. Police officers went to the couple’s apartment. Initially, they cleared the call as a civil matter over a possible child custody dispute.

Tayler immediately returned to Las Vegas and called 9-1-1 again and told police her son had been kidnapped. Patrol officers once again went to the apartment but were unable to locate the child.

Las Vegas police then reached out to family members in an effort to find Amari. However, they all denied involvement. Residences were searched in Las Vegas, Reno and Southern California.

On May 6, homicide detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department visited the couple’s apartment. They were able to locate blood on a bedroom wall and found a plastic bag filled with soiled children’s clothing in a closet.

During an interview on May 11, Rhodes told police that Amari had urinated in his clothing several times. He admitted to being upset and said he hit Amari three or four times in the body with a closed fist.

At some point, the boy turned blue and purple in the face and stopped breathing. Rhodes said he attempted CPR but was unable to revive him. Rhodes reportedly admitted to carrying the boy’s body outside and disposing of it.

Amari's body was located on Wednesday on Twain Avenue near Emerald Suites.

The community gathered on Wednesday night to remember the boy.

Rhodes is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. He is facing an open murder charge.