Community gathers to remember 2-year-old Amari Nicholson

LAS VEGAS (KTNVO — Relatives of Amari Nicholson and members of the Las Vegas community gathered at Emerald Suites on Wednesday to remember and honor the 2-year-old.

Nicholson's body was found in the area earlier in the day, one week after he was first reported missing.

On Tuesday, police announced that 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes was arrested in the missing boy's case and accused of killing Nicholson. He was denied bail by a judge in court this morning.



