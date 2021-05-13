Community gathers to remember 2-year-old Amari Nicholson
Astrid Mendez, 13 Action News
Relatives and members of the community begin to gather outside Emerald Suites in Las Vegas on May 12, 202`1, for a vigil to honor Amari Nicholson, the 2-year-old boy whose body was found earlier in the day. He was reported missing one week prior.
Posted at 6:40 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 21:55:25-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNVO — Relatives of Amari Nicholson and members of the Las Vegas community gathered at Emerald Suites on Wednesday to remember and honor the 2-year-old.
Nicholson's body was found in the area earlier in the day, one week after he was first reported missing.
On Tuesday, police announced that 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes was arrested in the missing boy's case and accused of killing Nicholson. He was denied bail by a judge in court this morning.
