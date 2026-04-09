Man sentenced for fatal Las Vegas AutoZone shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of shooting and killing a man with his own gun at an AutoZone last year has been sentenced.

This happened near East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway last May.

Police said Kyle Capucci came into the store wearing a T-shirt, boxers, and no shoes, was acting erratically, and was mumbling unknown words. An AutoZone employee told police that when Capucci passed him and David Carcamo, Capucci was "breathing hard and almost sounded as if he was growling."

The report states Carcamo asked Capucci if he was okay and that's when Capucci lunged for Carcamo's gun and the two began fighting over it. Sometime during the struggle, the report states Capucci shot Carcamo and then ran away from the scene.

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Capucci, who had blood on his arms and T-shirt, was arrested by police a block away from the scene.

During an interview with police, the arrest report states he "appeared to be in mental crisis and stated he was dodging someone attempting to shoot him in the head." Officers say Capucci did ask "That kid, ok?" referring to Carcamo. When they told him that he had died, Capucci allegedly acknowledged shooting and killing Carcamo.

Carcamo's aunt, Reina Urriola, previously told Channel 13 that he was the baby of the family, and they were devastated by his death.

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Capucci was formally sentenced on Thursday after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

According to the agreement, Capucci agreed to plead guilty to one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon (first degree) and also agreed to spend 21 years to life in prison.