Man convicted for string of Las Vegas casino cage robberies arrested again as fugitive in South Florida

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man described as a "dangerous offender" previously arrested for a string of casino cage robberies and car thefts in Las Vegas was apprehended South Florida this week, according to police.

The Miami Beach Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Dshante Styles as part of a coordinated effort with the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Miami Beach Police, Styles' arrest was sought by a warrant out of Las Vegas for "human trafficking and multiple violent crimes."

Miami Beach Police shared body-worn camera footage that shows Styles being arrested. Booking records from Miami-Dade County show Styles is being held in jail on an out-of-state warrant, as well as for fleeing a traffic stop and attempting to elude police.

"Thanks to the teamwork, technology, and swift action of our detectives and federal partners, this violent fugitive is now off the streets," the Miami Beach Police Department stated in a social media post about the arrest.

Styles' 2023 arrest and robbery conviction in Las Vegas stemmed from a series of casino robberies, the first dating back to November 2022.

Investigators compiled evidence connecting Styles to the robberies using DNA from a baseball cap found at the M Resort after one such robbery, according to an arrest report previously obtained by Channel 13.

That report links Styles to robberies of properties including the M Resort, Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, Green Valley Ranch, Silverton Casino Hotel, Rampart Casino and Palace Station. Investigators claimed Styles used several stolen cars during the robberies, including one car stolen after police said Styles asked a man for help with a flat tire, then gestured at the man "like he had a gun" and took his keys.

He was arrested in April 2023 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on more than 60 charges, including robbery, attempted robbery, grand larceny and burglary. At the time of his arrest, investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department noted Styles had a previous conviction for committing at least 13 separate robberies in 2009.

Court records show Styles pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery in September 2023 and was sentenced to serve between six and 15 years in the Nevada Department of Corrections. NDOC records show he was granted parole in December 2023 and placed on house arrest for a year, required to complete 10 hours of weekly community service, maintain a full-time job, abstain from alcohol, and to "stay out of trouble." He was also prohibited from owning a firearm.

Channel 13 has reached out to authorities for more information about Styles' arrest. We've also requested additional records regarding the human trafficking charges cited by Miami Beach PD.