Las Vegas police said 'Brazen' 33-year-old is now booked into CCDC for carjackings, robberies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police said 33-year-old Dshante Styles has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges regarding armed robberies and carjackings.

Police said deputy chief of the Investigative Services Division, Nicholas Farese, provided more information on the robbery series Styles allegedly committed.

The series of robberies Farese mentioned began on November 16, 2022.

On April 18th, a Las Vegas police officer said he located a a stolen vehicle that was parked in the 2300 block of Silverado Ranch Boulevard East. Styles used that vehicle to commit an armed robbery that same day.

However, Styles managed to escape.

Police said they were able to "positively identify" Styles shortly after this encounter through the Major Violators Bureau. A firearm was also recovered from this apprehension.

Styles was arrested and booked into the CCDC on the following charges:



Robbery with a deadly weapon: 6 counts

Attempt robbery with a deadly weapon: 2 counts

Burglary with deadly weapon: 11 counts

Grand larceny Auto: 7 counts

"Styles has a long history," Farese said. "He previously served sentences in 2008 and 2009 for similar crimes."