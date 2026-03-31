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Man arrested for fatal Las Vegas shooting tells police it was a 'moment of stupidity'

Man shot in vehicle
KTNV
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of Bonanza Road and 28th Street.
Man shot in vehicle
Man shot in vehicle
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect arrested for the killing of a man found dead in a vehicle early Friday morning told police it happened in a "moment of stupidity," according to arrest documents obtained by Channel 13 on Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department previously announced the arrest of 32-year-old David Medina-Luna as a suspect in the fatal shooting at an apartment complex in the area of Bonanza Road and 28th Street.

According to a report outlining the probable cause for Medina-Luna's arrest, police were told about an altercation at a nearby gas station that may have prompted the shooting.

🔴 WATCH 🔴 After the shooting, police share details of their initial investigation:

FULL BRIEFING: Police investigating after man found fatally shot in his car near downtown

Police claim they identified Medina-Luna as the gunman through surveillance footage that showed him pulling into the complex in a Jeep Cherokee just after 12:30 a.m.

The footage shows the gunman walk up to the victim, since identified as 31-year-old Eduardo Bravo-Ambrocio, who was sitting in the driver's seat of a red Ford Explorer, and shoot him multiple times with a handgun.

"There was no conversation or altercation between them before the shooting," investigators stated in their report.

In an interview with police, Medina-Luna described an encounter with Bravo-Ambrocio at a nearby gas station about 40 minutes before the shooting. He claimed his wife was driving their car when Bravo-Ambrocio "pulled into the parking lot and almost hit their vehicle."

In a separate interview, his wife told police she was able to maneuver their vehicle out of the parking lot, but Bravo-Ambrocio "followed them and continued the argument." She told police Bravo-Ambrocio "pointed the gun at them again," and she "drove off at a high rate of speed."

When detectives asked Medina-Luna what happened after he and his wife returned home, the report states he asked for a lawyer, telling police "he wasn't trying to hide anything but it was a 'moment of stupidity.'"

After detectives left Medina-Luna in the interview room, they claim he was recorded saying out loud, "'Why did I do it.'"

"Although David alleged Eduardo pointed a firearm at him and his family, David clearly stated they had driven away from Eduardo and made it home, and they had not been followed to their residence, a clear break in both time and distance from any immediate or imminent danger," detectives concluded in their report.

Medina-Luna was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

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