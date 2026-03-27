Suspect arrested after man found fatally shot in his car, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting near downtown early Friday morning.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of E Bonanza Road just east of Eastern Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said dispatch received a 911 call from a woman saying her boyfriend had been shot.
WATCH the initial police briefing here:
When officers arrived, they found someone inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel rendered aid, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
He was later identified as 31-year-old Eduardo Bravo Ambrocio.
Police said it appeared Ambrocio was in his car listening to music when witnesses then heard two men arguing. Police said the witnesses then heard gunshots, and when the girlfriend came out to check on her boyfriend, she found he had been shot.
During the investigation, authorities identified 32-year-old David Medina-Luna as the suspect. He was arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.
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