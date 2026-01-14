Jury selection underway in sex crimes trial of ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse

(KTNV) — The criminal case against former "Dances With Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse moved forward Tuesday as jury selection began in a Clark County courtroom.

Chasing Horse, 49, is facing 21 felony counts tied to allegations that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls over more than a decade. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The indictment includes allegations of sexual assault, sexual assault involving minors, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, and crimes related to the production and possession of sexually explicit material involving a child. Prosecutors allege the conduct occurred between 2010 and 2023.

Inside the courtroom

Chasing Horse was present at the Regional Justice Center as District Court Judge Jessica Peterson addressed a pool of prospective jurors and outlined the nature of the case.

Jurors were asked a series of questions aimed at determining whether they could fairly evaluate evidence in a trial centered on allegations of sexual abuse. Peterson asked about medical issues, prior felony convictions, and personal experiences that could affect impartiality.

Several potential jurors indicated concerns, including personal experiences with sexual assault, familiarity with individuals connected to the case, or prior exposure to media coverage. Those responses prompted follow-up questioning from the court.

Peterson told the panel that jury selection is expected to take several days and could extend through the end of the week.

Prosecutors' claims

According to prosecutors, Chasing Horse built influence within Indigenous communities by presenting himself as a Lakota spiritual leader and healer.

Court records state authorities believe he led a group known as "The Circle" and traveled through North America conducting ceremonies. Prosecutors allege his position allowed him to establish authority over followers who sought spiritual guidance or healing.

Law enforcement officials have previously said the group grew to include hundreds of followers at its peak.

Arrest and case history

Chasing Horse was arrested in January 2023 after police executed a search warrant at a North Las Vegas residence where he allegedly lived with multiple women he described as his wives.

Investigators say electronic devices recovered from the home contained videos allegedly showing Chasing Horse sexually abusing a child under the age of 14.

The case has been delayed multiple times since his arrest.

What comes next

Once a jury is seated, the trial is expected to last up to four weeks. Peterson will continue overseeing jury selection as the court works to select an impartial panel.

Channel 13 will continue to follow developments in this case as it moves through the trial process. If you have questions about this process or the case itself, reach out to Channel 13 senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt and let her know. You can send her an email at alyssa.bethencourt@ktnv.com.