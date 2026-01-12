Former Valley High football coach and girlfriend sentenced for child sex crimes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Valley High School football coach will spend up to more than two decades in the custody of the Nevada Department of Corrections.

That comes after Antwone Washington appeared before Judge Monica Trujillo Monday morning after he pleaded guilty to child sex crimes.

Washington, 46, and Jada Cole both pleaded guilty toward the end of 2025 to the use of a minor in producing child sexual abuse material, and lewdness with a child under the age of 16.

Washington and Cole were both sentenced to a minimum of 8 years and a maximum of 25 years, and both will have to register as sex offenders upon release.

Cole was given 321 days' credit for time served, and Washington was credited 471 days.