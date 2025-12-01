Former Valley High School football coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes against a student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Valley High School football coach pleaded guilty to child sex crimes on Monday.

46-year-old Antwone Washington was arrested after police said they found videos of him sexually abusing a student.

Washington pleaded guilty to the use of a minor in producing child sexual abuse material, and lewdness with a child under the age of 16.

Washington could face eight to a maximum of 25 years in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

He is scheduled for his sentencing on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.