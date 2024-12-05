Valley High coach arrested after police find videos of him sexually abusing a student, documents show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A high school football coach was arrested after police said they found videos of him having sex with a student.

Antwone Washington, head coach at Valley High School, is facing charges of statutory sexual seduction, creating child sex abuse material, contacting a minor as a person of authority for criminal activity and first-degree kidnapping of a minor.

According to the arrest report, police already had possession of the minor's cellphone in connection to a separate case. While searching the phone, they found multiple sexually explicit videos and text threads.

Evidence in the texts suggested the man involved was a teacher, leading investigators to Valley High School, where Washington was identified as the man in the videos.

Officers separately interviewed Washington and the minor, a student at Valley High, who both identified themselves as the ones seen in the videos.

The minor also told police that Washington would pick her up from her home in his car to engage in sexual activity, sometimes in the car and at times at his girlfriend's house, before dropping her back at home.

Washington has been placed on leave per the negotiated agreement with the employee’s bargaining unit and will not be allowed on campus.