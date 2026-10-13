Duane 'Keefe D' Davis to be sentenced for 1996 murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A courtroom battle 30 years in the making will come to an end on Tuesday morning in Las Vegas.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis is expected to face a Clark County judge and be sentenced for the murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur.

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The 63-year-old was found guilty on Aug. 31 of one count of open murder. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, but a judge will decide his fate in a court hearing scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

After nine days of testimony in late August, a jury found Davis guilty of Shakur's murder.

Shakur was shot and killed on Sept. 7, 1996. He was a passenger in a black BMW with infamous producer Marion "Suge" Knight, en route to a concert venue, when a white Cadillac pulled up beside the car and shots were fired. Davis is the only living occupant of that white Cadillac. He was arrested in September 2023 at his home in Henderson.

Under Nevada law, a person can be charged with murder even if they didn't pull the trigger themselves. Prosecutors argued Davis ordered Shakur's killing and provided the gun that fired the fatal shots — and that his own statements in the decades since the murder backed up that theory.

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At the center of the prosecution's case was Davis' memoir, "Compton Street Legend," along with interviews through the years and surveillance footage from a fight at the MGM hotel. Davis' defense had argued his accounts about the killing were fabricated or exaggerated.

Jurors deliberated for just three hours before returning a verdict of "guilty."