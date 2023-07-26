BMW Tupac was shot in is on sale for $1.75 million in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police announced their plans to test firearm cartridges seized during a raid last Monday in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

This news comes after a search warrant at a Henderson home belonging to Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the uncle of Tupac's alleged killer, Orlando Anderson.

With these new developments, intrigue and interest continue to grow in the valley, across the country, and across the world.

That's also the case for the 1996 BMW Tupac was in when he was shot, which is up for sale in Las Vegas.

Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean took a look inside the vehicle.

"He sat right here. Suge Knight driving the vehicle. This is so bizarre. This is the original seat that Tupac was in?"

Ryan Hamilton: "Yeah."

Tricia Kean: "Wow!"

Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight were riding in this black BMW on September 7, 1996, when Tupac was gunned down in the passenger seat.

"It's been a long time. I was born here. I grew up here. I remember that happening, but yeah, it's flown by for sure," said Ryan Hamilton, general manager at Celebrity Cars.

The BMW was a car leased to Death Row Records, the label owned by Suge Knight.

Hamilton told us more about the car following Tupac's death.

"When it was totaled and shot up, it returned to a salvager and fixed up. Probably didn't even know it would have any historical significance at that point," Hamilton said. "It was fixed and then sold to the general public, probably at an auction."

Ryan Hamilton, General Manager of Celebrity Cars, says it was sold multiple times, and several people drove around in it, not knowing its history.

Until nearly four years ago, a local collector realized what it had. Now, Celebrity Cars is selling it for $1.75 million.

"We've had a lot of international interest, and those tend to be the most serious buyers. It is a worldwide phenomenon of what Tupac is and what he did," Hamilton continued.

It has created a lot of buzz for the Las Vegas company, according to Hamilton, and following the home search of Duane "Keffe D" Davis in Henderson on July 17, the interest is growing again.

Hamilton says he understands the fascination and allure of the car because it's a story that people are drawn to. However, the car has its mystery as well.

"There was a hidden weapon compartment on the side of the door, which is still there. We still haven't opened it," Hamilton told us.

Hamilton says that it is sealed and appears to have a mechanical release. He believes Suge Knight used it to store a gun.

"It probably was a firearm at some point. I think it's probably sealed up at this point. I don't think there is probably anything in it, but I guess your guess is as good as mine (laughs)."

We asked retired sergeant Chris Carroll if anything was ever found there, and he said no weapon was found that night.

But Hamilton feels it's just something else that makes this an important historical collector's item.

He expects the value of BMW to continue to increase over time.

"I would compare it to a piece of art. I wouldn't compare it to a typical car. It's not going to have a depreciation."

Tricia spoke with Ryan from Celebrity Cars. He says the car is still up for sale.