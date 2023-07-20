Residents of Henderson neighborhood react to home being searched in Tupac investigation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A shocking surprise for one Henderson resident when he found out a house near his home was being searched Monday night for the nearly 30-year-old murder case of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.

KTNV anchor Abel Garcia went to a resident's home, who wishes to remain anonymous, and what it felt like to be so close to a home that may be connected to Shakur's death.

A video from ABC News shows a procession of Las Vegas police and SWAT vehicles in a Henderson neighborhood Monday night. It was a scene that left the resident shocked.

"It is something big. There is no doubt about it. I was born here and grew up here for 76 years, and I have never seen anything like that," he said.

He lives just one street over from the home on Maple Shade Street near Wagon Wheel Drive near the I-11 that was searched by police for the murder case of Tupac Shakur.

"I had no idea it was this close to me," he said.

Police said the search happened around 10 p.m., and the SWAT team was also there. Other neighbors that spoke to KTNV also chose not to be on camera.

They said they heard loud noises, police using bullhorns and lights.

"Everything has been good in this neighborhood," a resident said.

Garcia was asked to leave by a person who was armed after trying to ask him if he had seen anything concerning in the neighborhood. The man expressed that he and other residents have been harassed and only want to keep their community safe.

"As the town gets big, more things will happen," a resident said.

Police investigators said they found laptops, computers, and articles about Tupac and his death in the home. The evidence in the case is being presented to a Las Vegas grand jury.

No charges have been filed, and police say the investigation is expected to continue for weeks to months.