Over 25 years later, something new pops up in Tupac Shakur cold case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a new development in the ongoing investigation into the death of rapper Tupac Shakur, who was murdered in Las Vegas close to 30 years ago.

On Tuesday, Channel 13 learned that LVMPD searched a home in Henderson — believed to be somehow connected to the murder — on Monday.

Other than saying that the search took place, Metro declined to elaborate.

Shakur was shot in a drive-by on the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996. He died six days later at University Medical Center.

Cathy Scott, a former cops reporter for the Las Vegas Sun, wrote a book about the murder, called "The Killing of Tupac Shakur."

She now lives in Southern California, but has followed the cold case from day one.

"It's interesting to me," Scott told Channel 13 on Tuesday. "I'd love to hear more about what they think they have."

The night of the shooting, Shakur had been with a group that attended a Mike Tyson boxing match in Las Vegas. After the fight, Shakur was in a car driven by record producer, and one time UNLV football player, Suge Knight.

Lost Soul: 25 years since the murder of Tupac Shakur

The car, which had been traveling along Las Vegas Boulevard, came to rest near the intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road, just east of the Strip.

A utility pole in that area bears messaging from those paying their respects to the slain rapper.

In addition to his successful rap career, Shakur was also a budding actor. He starred in several films, including the 1993 movie "Poetic Justice" with Janet Jackson.

Scott says her research into Shakur's life led her to discover that he was also a prolific writer of poetry.

"He was a voracious reader and he produced so many poems and wrote so many lyrics," Scott said. "He produced such a vast amount....it's a big collection. He spoke of social issues in his songs...he was so talented."

Despite his many talents, and eventual worldwide fame, Shakur's life was also troubled.

In 1995, he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman. There was also an episode in 1994 where Shakur was shot five times at a recording studio in New York City.

Though he made a full recovery from the shooting, the incident was widely regarded as one of the earliest instances that led to what became and East Coast/West Coast rap holy war.

Less than a year after Shakur's death, New York rap icon Christopher Wallace, also known as The Notorious B.I.G., was shot to death in Los Angeles.

Same as the Shakur case, that murder cold case has never been solved.

Like the rest of us, Scott will have to wait until news of exactly what Metro investigators were looking for Monday comes to light.

"I'd love to know what they were looking for," Scott said. "It's all these years later. Is there something where someone has admitted something? And how come they're not telling us?"