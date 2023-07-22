Officer who responded to Tupac Shakur killing weighs in on renewed investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first responding officer the night Tupac Shakur was shot is weighing in on the renewed homicide investigation in Las Vegas.

Retired Metro Sergeant Chris Carroll was on bike patrol that night. He’s the man who heard Tupac’s last words.

Caroll said he was shocked when he first learned about the search warrant nearly 27 years after that infamous night. He said he’s happy it’s happening and he hopes it will bring some more closure to the case.

“I didn’t think there would ever be any more steps taken in this case. It’s 27 years old. Things like that don’t normally happen,” Caroll said. “I can tell you exactly how it happened. It happened because of Keefe D running his mouth.”

Keefe D is the uncle of Orlando Anderson - the man who police have long believed shot and killed Shakur. Anderson died in an unrelated shooting in Los Angeles.

The search warrant was executed at Keefe D’s home in Henderson on Monday night.

According to former Los Angeles Police Department detective Greg Kading, Keefe D told police that his nephew killed Shakur. They never charged him because he was helping with the investigation.

But recently, Keefe D has written a book and made TV appearances detailing his involvement in Shakur’s death.

“[He’s] bragging that he’s the one who handed Orlando Anderson a gun and subsequently, that gun is used to shoot Tupac. He’s openly saying he’s a significant part of this whole murder … How many times are you going to go on tv and say that before somebody’s going to take some sort of action,” Caroll added.

Caroll believes this would still be a difficult case to prosecute. Most people involved, except Keefe D, are now dead. The retired Metro officer said there’s very little physical evidence left.

The search warrant states police recovered laptops, computers, photographs and documentary items from Keefe D’s home. They also recovered 40 caliber cartridges, which are bullets.

“If they can match them up and say wow, that’s the same type of rounds that are in Tupac, obviously that kicks things up considerably. Will that happen? Probably not 26 years later. Certainly, it’s something they’re going to take a look at,” Caroll said.

Caroll said anything in that home that could link Keefe D to the car involved in the crime including registration, receipts or photographs would also be significant.