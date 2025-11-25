Driver returns to court one week after fatal 12-car crash that killed two

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The teenager accused of causing a crash that involved 11 other cars and killed two people returned to court Tuesday morning.
Jose Gutierrez could be seen speaking with his lawyer and maneuvering his right arm in a sling before the judge entered chambers.
Channel 13 has a reporter in court, which you can watch live here:
-
Gunman sentenced for shooting at Turnberry Towers luxury condominium complexThe man who attempted to carry out a shooting at the Turnberry Towers complex went before a judge for sentencing Monday. Andrew Warrender was given a suspended sentence and five years of probation.
Armed carjacking leads to officer-involved shooting, LVMPD shares new detailsThe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared that they are investigating a shooting in Spring Valley.
Suspect in fatal 12-car crash makes first court appearance facing murder chargesDA Steve Wolfson said his office was preparing to file a criminal complaint charging 19-year-old Jose Gutierrez with two counts of open murder, one count of attempted murder and other felonies.
Woman found shot in car identified, LVMPD shares details of suspect's arrestChannel 13 has learned more regarding a woman found dead in a car near a Clark County fire station. Police have provided probable cause for the suspect's arrest through a report we obtained.