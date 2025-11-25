Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver returns to court one week after fatal 12-car crash that killed two

Jose Gutierrez in court Nov. 25, 2025
KTNV
Jose Gutierrez in court Nov. 25, 2025
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The teenager accused of causing a crash that involved 11 other cars and killed two people returned to court Tuesday morning.

Jose Gutierrez could be seen speaking with his lawyer and maneuvering his right arm in a sling before the judge entered chambers.

Channel 13 has a reporter in court, which you can watch live here:

