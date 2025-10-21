Arizona teen dies after gun discharges while "manipulating" weapon, deputies say

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — An investigation is underway after Mohave County Sheriff deputies responded to a reported accidental shooting on Flag Mine Road in Arizona.
When police arrived, deputies saw two men inside a tent performing CPR on a victim. Deputies tried to save the individual but did not manage to find a pulse. Medical crews arrived, and they were also unable to find signs of life.
The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Donald Anthony Stickrath. He was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives learned that Stickrath was "manipulating his handgun" when it discharged and shot him, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
-
53-year-old man charged with murder after killing wife and shooting adult sonChannel 13 is learning more details about a domestic dispute that turned deadly on Sunday, Oct.12, in the northwest valley.
Police: North Las Vegas woman charged with open murder with a deadly weaponIn an email to Channel 13, NLVPD did confirm that their officers responded to a "critical incident" in the 1200 block of East Craig Road around 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, October 18.
Police, FBI bust transnational money laundering & human trafficking ringLVMPD detectives worked with the FBI on the investigation, which officials say led to the discovery of a transnational money laundering operation through massage parlor brothels.
Police: Gunman at large after shooting leaves victim with 'substantial injuries'Las Vegas police are working to track down a gunman after a shooting near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway early Friday morning.