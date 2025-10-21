Arizona teen dies after gun discharges while "manipulating" weapon, deputies say

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — An investigation is underway after Mohave County Sheriff deputies responded to a reported accidental shooting on Flag Mine Road in Arizona.

When police arrived, deputies saw two men inside a tent performing CPR on a victim. Deputies tried to save the individual but did not manage to find a pulse. Medical crews arrived, and they were also unable to find signs of life.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Donald Anthony Stickrath. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that Stickrath was "manipulating his handgun" when it discharged and shot him, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.