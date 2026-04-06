18-year-old jailed for fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 18-year-old is jailed in connection with a fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas, Channel 13 has learned.

Jail records show Miles Spivey was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held on 13 charges.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department previously announced it was searching for suspects after a husband and wife were shot during an "undetermined type of transaction" on March 30. This happened at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Sky Pointe Drive, near Ann Road and Tenaya Way.

Lt. Robert Price said a woman called 911 to report she and her husband had been shot. She was taken to UMC and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Her husband, since identified as 30-year-old Deven Mays, of Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County coroner determined Mays died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Watch the initial police briefing with LVMPD Lt. Robert Price:

FULL BRIEFING: One dead after shooting during 'undetermined type of transaction,' says LVMPD

"It appears the husband and wife came to this apartment complex to meet up with some individuals for an undetermined type of transaction," Price said. At some point during the encounter, police said a group of people, described only as men wearing dark clothing, pulled out guns and fired at the couple's car.

As of Monday morning, Spivey is jailed on the following charges:



open murder with a deadly weapon

robbery with a deadly weapon

conspiracy to commit robbery

three counts of kidnapping with a deadly weapon

four counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle

two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon

child abuse or neglect

Police have not said how many suspects they are looking for, and it's not clear as of this report whether additional arrests are expected.