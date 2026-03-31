One dead after shooting in northwest valley during 'undetermined type of transaction,' police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for suspects connected to a shooting in the. northwest valley that left one man dead.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Sky Point Drive, which is north of Ann Road between Tenaya Way and I-11, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Lt. Robert Price, dispatch received a call from a woman saying she and her husband had been shot.

WATCH that full police briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: One dead after shooting during 'undetermined type of transaction,' says LVMPD

Officers responded and found the two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.

The woman was taken to UMC Hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It appears that the husband and wife came to this apartment complex to meet up with some individuals for an undetermined type of transaction," Price said.

During the transaction, police said the people pulled out guns and began firing inside the car, hitting both the man and the woman.

The people, described as men wearing dark clothing, were last seen fleeing to the rear of the apartment complex.

This is an isolated incident, and police don't believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

Police do encourage anyone with information to reach out to LVMPD or Crime Stoppers.