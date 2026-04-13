18-year-old arrested in California for fatal Spring Valley house party shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 18-year-old suspect is expected to face charges after his arrest in connection with a fatal shooting at a Spring Valley house party last month.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of Bobby Warren for open murder and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Police say Warren was arrested on March 27 in Sacramento, California, and extradited to Las Vegas on April 12.

The arrest stems from LVMPD's ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting at a home near Flamingo and Lindell roads on March 12.

Officers were called to the home in the 4300 block of Brookhaven Drive just after 1:30 a.m., police said previously. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The victim has since been identified as 20-year-old Nathan Morales. The Clark County coroner's office determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

In previous statements about the investigation, Las Vegas police said Morales had walked outside the house party when he was approached by a group of individuals. After a "brief verbal exchange," shots were fired, police said.

Jail records show Warren is being held without bond in the Clark County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. on April 27.

Las Vegas police have asked anyone with information about the killing to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.