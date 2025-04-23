Watch Now
Community gathers in memory of Tabatha Tozzi this Thursday, 2 years after fatal shooting

Idania Ramirez
Celebration of Life for Tabatha Tozzi
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday marks two years since 26-year-old Tabatha Tozzi died after being shot earlier in the week.

To honor her memory, family, friends, and members of the community are invited to a Celebration of Life at Craig Ranch Park on April 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Alyssa Bethencourt sat down with Tozzi's mother one-on-one to talk about her daughter's death and her path to healing one year later.

'I'm going to fight until my last breath': Mother remembers Tabatha Tozzi a year after deadly shooting,

Tozzi was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, Oswaldo Perez-Sanchez, and died just two days later.

Just last week, Oswaldo was arrested in Mexico after being accused of killing another woman in the country.

FULL INTERVIEW | U.S. Marshal talks through arrest of suspect in Tabatha Tozzi killing

US Marshal talks through arrest of suspect in Tabatha Tozzi killing [FULL INTERVIEW]

He is currently being held by Mexican authorities. It's still unknown if he will be extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

JUSTICE FOR TABATHA: Family, friends unite in call for justice 6 months after Las Vegas woman's killing

