Community gathers in memory of Tabatha Tozzi this Thursday, 2 years after fatal shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday marks two years since 26-year-old Tabatha Tozzi died after being shot earlier in the week.
To honor her memory, family, friends, and members of the community are invited to a Celebration of Life at Craig Ranch Park on April 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Alyssa Bethencourt sat down with Tozzi's mother one-on-one to talk about her daughter's death and her path to healing one year later.
Tozzi was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, Oswaldo Perez-Sanchez, and died just two days later.
Just last week, Oswaldo was arrested in Mexico after being accused of killing another woman in the country.
He is currently being held by Mexican authorities. It's still unknown if he will be extradited to the U.S. to face charges.
