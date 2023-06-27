Watch Now
Exclusive: Mother of daughter allegedly killed by boyfriend speaks, calling for answers

Regina Lacerda
Tabatha Tozzi
Perez-Sanchez
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 21:47:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A heartbroken mother is speaking out for the first time since her daughter was killed.

Investigators say 27-year-old Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez allegedly shot Tabatha Tozzi at a northwest Las Vegas home before fleeing the scene April 22.

Tabatha's mother says her daughter had a rocky relationship with Perez-Sanchez for two years and finally had enough.

"The day before this happened, she even told me that, 'mom, I'm not happy. I'm trying to break up with him but I'm afraid'," said Regina Lacerda, mother of Tabatha Tozzi. "I said, 'of what?' She said she was afraid he's going to do something to himself. So I go, 'to himself or to you?'"

Last Wednesday, on what would have been Tozzi's 27th birthday, the FBI announced that it had joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in the search for Perez-Sanchez.

Reporter Alyssa Bethencourt sat down with Tozzi's mother 1-on-1 and will share her desperate plea for answers at 11 p.m. tonight. Watch on Channel 13 or ktnv.com/live.

