Family, friends gather to remember Las Vegas woman killed by boyfriend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have announced they are searching for the suspected killer in the death of 26- year-old Tabatha Tozzi.

Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez is wanted and currently on the run. Metro police say on April 22nd, Perez shot Tozzi inside of a northwest Las Vegas home.

"I don't want him to be able to walk into a gas station and people not know who he is. We have to make sure that everyone is aware. He's dangerous,” said Alicia Lozoya, a friend of Tozzi’s.

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered to remember Tozzi and honor her life.

"She was magical. She was pure love and pure light,” said Katie Clark, a friend of Tozzi’s.

"Her aura was just so captivating,” Lozoya said.

Loved ones of Tozzi’s shared that they believe Perez was jealous and obsessed. They stated Perez tattooed her face on his arm before they started dating.

"I do feel that it was more of maybe an obsession because of how beautiful and how much of a light she was. He didn't want to share it with the world,” Lozoya said.

Tozzi was an organ donor and potentially saved dozens of other people.

Police are asking anybody with information to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.