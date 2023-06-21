FBI offering reward for man accused of shooting, killing his girlfriend in April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is getting involved as the search heats up to find the man who shot and killed his girlfriend in Las Vegas.

Police said 27-year-old Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez shot and killed 26-year-old Tabatha Tozzi on April 22nd inside a home in northwest Las Vegas. Investigators said the two had been arguing.

After the shooting, police said Perez-Sanchez allegedly carjacked a witness and fled the scene. On April 26, a state warrant was issued for his arrest. County officials said they were charging Perez-Sanchez with open murder, coercion constituting domestic violence, robbery, and grand larceny.

According to the FBI, investigators believe Perez-Sanchez has ties to or may have visited Southern California and Mexico. They are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Police said if you have any information, you can contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. In Las Vegas, that phone number is 702-385-1281. You can also submit tips online here.