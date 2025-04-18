US Marshal talks through arrest of suspect in Tabatha Tozzi killing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man wanted in connection with the 2023 murder of Tabatha Tozzi in Las Vegas has been captured in Mexico, nearly two years after her death. However, Oswaldo Perez Sanchez wasn't arrested for Tozzi's murder, but for allegedly killing another young woman in Mexico.

Perez Sanchez was arrested in Sonora, Mexico, in connection with the death of Vivian Karely, whose body was discovered in Culiacán earlier this month. According to authorities, her life was taken violently, similar to Tabatha Tozzi's murder in 2023.

"To see that he's in custody is a good thing. Unfortunately, to find out that another family has been victimized down in Mexico is a tragic outcome for them," said United States Marshal Gary Schofield.

Schofield confirmed that law enforcement never stopped pursuing Perez Sanchez.

"We were going to relentlessly pursue him until all leads were exhausted and there was never a time that it was a cold case," Schofield said.

While on the run, Perez Sanchez wasn't hiding in the shadows but living under an alias and, according to Schofield, receiving help from others.

"We've taken some aggressive steps that we need to take as far as identifying individuals that knowingly harbored him. I can't tell you that they will all be prosecuted, but they know who they are," Schofield said.

When asked if those who helped Perez Sanchez hide would face charges, Schofield confirmed: "Yes. You're harboring and aiding a fugitive and you also have to live with your own conscience about what you did."

Schofield confirmed Perez Sanchez is a Mexican citizen, and his extradition to Las Vegas remains uncertain.

"Justice isn't done yet. There's still the process that's in the hands of the district attorney and the attorney general in Sinaloa," Schofield said.

Tabatha Tozzi's mother expressed her grief over the new developments: "I'm heartbroken to know that another woman was killed. I stand with her family now. We will fight for justice together. I want him to face charges here in the U.S."

Perez Sanchez currently remains in custody in Mexico. A treaty between the U.S. and Mexico governs extradition, and under Mexican law, suspects can't be extradited if they face the death penalty or life without parole unless those penalties are waived. The extradition process can take years and may never be completed.

