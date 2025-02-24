'My daughter will never be a cold case': Family and friends call for justice for Tabatha Tozzi

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After almost two years, the search for Tabatha Tozzi's killer continues.

Channel 13 has been following this case from the beginning as her family and friends are pushing to see him behind bars.

Tozzi's friends and family are calling for justice, and are still waiting for answers to her murder.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Family, friends gather to remember Las Vegas woman killed by boyfriend

“My daughter will never be a cold case. I mean, we will always fight for her," said Tabatha's mom Regina Lacerda.

Sunday, the Metro Police Headquarters parking lot was filled with signs of love, chants of her name, and dozens of people remembering Tabatha, known as the Tabby Tribe.

“We don’t want anyone to forget her," said Tabatha's close friend Ashley Galvan.

Tabatha was just 26 years old when Metro Police said her boyfriend, Oswaldo Nathaniel Perez-Sanchez shot and killed her in 2023.

Anyone with information about Perez-Sanchez's whereabouts are still urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Saturday was 22 months since her death.

Lacerda tells me she lost more than her daughter that day.

“He took my soul, he took my sleep, he took my peace, he took my love," Lacerda said. “I hate him with all my heart, I hate him, it’s all about hate, unfortunately.”

After the shooting, Perez-Sanchez fled the area and is still on the run.

The justice this group is waiting for is to see him arrested.

“That’s justice. He needs to be behind bars for the rest of his life," said Arielly Sierra, a close friend of Tabatha's.

“That’s the only way I can do a closure on this, is when they catch him," Lacerda said.

PREVIOUS REPORT | 'I'm going to fight until my last breath': Mother remembers Tabatha Tozzi a year after deadly shooting,

The FBI and Metro Police continue to search for Perez Sanchez. The FBI even has a $30,000 reward if you catch him.

Nearly two years later, no arrest has been made. Despite that, the family remains hopeful

“I have so much faith that we’re going to catch him, we’re going to catch him," Lacerda said.

This group tells me that no matter what, they will continue to say her name, pushing for her killer to be caught.