FBI: Reward raised up to $30k for information leading to arrest of man accused of killing girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FBI raised a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old accused of the shooting death of his girlfriend, Tabatha Tozzi.

On April 22, officials say Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez shot and killed 26-year-old Tozzi inside a northwest Las Vegas home. After the shooting, police say Perez-Sanchez carjacked a witness and fled the scene.

On April 26, a state warrant was issued for his arrest in the Justice Court.

LVMPD Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez, 26, is wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Tabatha Tozzi, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

According to the FBI, he's charged with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas, coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Investigators believe Perez-Sanchez has ties to or may have visited Southern California and Mexico. Initially, information leading to his arrest was set at $10k.

Recently, friends and family united to call for Tozzi's justice in front of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Tozzi's mother, Regina Lacerda, spoke to our Ryan Ketcham and Alyssa Bethencourt.

Las Vegas mother pleads for justice after daughter's murder, suspected killer on the run

"I know that the justice is not going to bring my daughter to me, but I need to do this," Lacerda said. "I'm going to end with this: I'm going to fight until my last breath. I'm going to be here, fighting for justice."

Police said if you have any information, you can contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. In Las Vegas, that phone number is 702-385-1281. You can also submit tips online here.