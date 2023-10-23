'Justice for Tabatha': Family, friends unite in call for justice 6 months after Las Vegas woman's killing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crowd of people gathered Sunday in front of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, united in their call for justice for a young woman killed in Las Vegas.

26-year-old Tabatha Tozzi was shot and killed on April 22 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. Six months later, her family are still searching for answers.

Tozzi's mother, Regina Lacerda, addressed those gathered outside the police department on Sunday.

"I know that the justice is not going to bring my daughter to me, but I need to do this," Lacerda said. "I'm going to end with this: I'm going to fight until my last breath. I'm going to be here, fighting for justice."

WATCH: Tozzi's mother, Regina Lacerda, speaks with Channel 13 reporter Alyssa Bethencourt about the search for her daughter's killer:

Las Vegas mother pleads for justice after daughter's murder, suspected killer on the run

Reached for comment on Sunday, a spokesperson for Metro police told Channel 13 investigators have no new update on the suspected killer — Tozzi's boyfriend, Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez.

There is still a $10,000 FBI reward for whomever helps police catch Tozzi's killer.

LVMPD Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez, 26, is wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Tabatha Tozzi, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

"Someone knows where he is. Someone knows where this man is," Lacerda said.

Tozzi's family and friends have also spoken about their desire to raise awareness of domestic violence-related killings in light of Tozzi's death.