Police: Las Vegas man sought as suspect in his girlfriend's murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 26-year-old man is sought in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Police say the woman, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Tabatha Tozzi, died at the hospital several days after she was shot.

Her boyfriend, Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez, is wanted as a suspect in the case, police stated.

LVMPD is requesting the public's assistance in locating Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez, 26.



He is wanted in connection to a homicide that took place at a residence in the 8100 block of Leger Drive.



Anyone with info should call 702-828-3521 or contact Crime Stoppers.

The shooting was reported on April 22 just before 11 a.m. at a residence in the 8100 block of Leger Drive, near Cimarron Road and Alta Drive.

Coroner's investigators determined Tozzi died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled her death a homicide.

According to police, special victims detectives determined Tozzi "had been in an argument with her boyfriend."

"During the argument Perez-Sanchez took out a firearm and shot the victim," police stated. "He fled the area prior to officers' arrival and his whereabouts are currently unknown."

A candlelight vigil and balloon release in Tozzi's memory was scheduled Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at 9550 Trailes Center Drive, near the Trails Community Center in Summerlin.

"Each balloon will contain a poem of hers inside to share with the world," a family spokesperson stated in an email to Channel 13.

Tozzi's mother hopes to use the vigil to "spread awareness on gun violence and feminicides...and also help find the man responsible for her death," the spokesperson wrote.

A GoFundMe established to raise money for Tozzi's funeral services had reached its $50,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

"She is all I had left and my heart is completely shattered," Tozzi's mother, Maria Regina Lacerda Gomes, wrote on the fundraising site. "She is my only daughter and the bond we shared was like no other."

Tozzi's mother described her daughter as "the most beautiful soul anyone will experience in this lifetime."

"I was so proud to be her mother and best friend," she wrote. "Her smile would illuminate the whole room & her bubbly personality will forever be remembered."

Anyone with information about Perez-Sanchez's whereabouts, or about Tozzi's murder, was urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.