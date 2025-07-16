Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City installs safety improvements outside Arbor View High where student was hit, killed in crosswalk

KTNV/City of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New safety upgrades are now outside Arbor View High School.

We've been following this story for months after the tragic loss of McKenzie Scott, who was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver just weeks before she was set to graduate.

Parents and classmates called for safety improvements outside the school.

Now, crews have installed pedestrian-activated flashers, signage, and a freshly repainted crosswalk on Buffalo Drive.

When the city announced the new safety improvements last month, we spoke to parents who relentlessly called for change to road safety around the school.

At the time, Krista Holloway said that while all these safety improvements are steps in the right direction, it's still not enough.

Holloway created "WalkSafelyLV" in the wake of Scott's death to advocate for street safety around Arbor View, and volunteered with other parents as crossing guards over the last few weeks of school, which she says made a big difference.

She said she'd like to see crossing guards assigned to all high schools in the valley, which could soon be on the way.

In a statement back in June, the city of Las Vegas told Channel 13 that they've gathered information for their pilot program, exploring the possibility of expanding crossing guards to middle and high schools around the city.

Right now, they're in the process of evaluating those results.

