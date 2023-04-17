Caesars Palace guest turns $25 into more than $127,000

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky visitor came to Las Vegas and is leaving a big winner.
Caesars Entertainment said a rewards member was playing slots at Caesars Palace on Monday morning.
At 12:30 a.m., they hit a jackpot turning their $25 bet into $127,228.
MORE RECENT GAMING WINS:
- Player at Caesars Palace wins $139k jackpot while betting $750
- Two jackpot winners hit big money within 12 hours on the Strip
- Lucky St. Patrick;s Day gambler hits six-figure jackpot at Caesars Palace
- Guest gets lucky hitting jackpot early Sunday morning
- North Las Vegas local takes home $252k after hitting progressive jackpot
- Caesars Palace guest goes home with big money after hitting jackpot