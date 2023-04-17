Watch Now
Caesars Palace guest turns $25 into more than $127,000

Caesars Palace jackpot
Posted at 1:15 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 16:15:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky visitor came to Las Vegas and is leaving a big winner.

Caesars Entertainment said a rewards member was playing slots at Caesars Palace on Monday morning.

At 12:30 a.m., they hit a jackpot turning their $25 bet into $127,228.

