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Additional suspect arrested in Piero's restaurant bombing

PIERO'S SUSPECT UPDATED INFO - LVMPD
LVMPD
PIERO'S SUSPECT UPDATED INFO - LVMPD
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of an additional suspect involved in the bombing at Piero's restaurant in 2025.

52-year-old Robert Schwieger was booked into the Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) under the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to commit arson
  • Arson (1st degree)
  • Use of explosive to damage or destroy property

We first broke this story to you in November of 2025, when an "improvised explosive device" was left near Piero's Italian Cuisine on Convention Center Drive. John Navarro was the first suspect arrested.

According to CCDC, Schwieger is being held on a $250,000 bond.

PIERO'S SUSPECT UPDATED INFO - LVMPD

Crime

Suspect arrested in Piero's restaurant bombing

Stephanie Aceves

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