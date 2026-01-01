2025 Las Vegas weather wrapped: The hottest December, record rain and more...

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Weather-wise, 2025 is ending on a soggy note in Las Vegas with temperatures just about right for this time of year.

But rewind through the past 12 months, and you’ll find that the elements put on quite a show. Records tumbled, heatwaves simmered, and storms swept in.

Here in Las Vegas, 2025 claimed its place as one of the 10 hottest years ever recorded (looking to be the fifth-warmest, according to National Weather Service data).

KTNV The average temperature in Las Vegas is 2025 is expected to hit 71.8 degrees which would tie 2015 for the 5th warmest year on record.

Step back, and you see Earth itself had its third-hottest year — that's according to World Weather Attribution research.

It's all part of the broader, global climate story reaching right into our own backyards.

In fact, we’re about to wrap up the warmest December Las Vegas has ever seen, with an average temperature of 55.1 degrees. During several days in December, afternoon highs soared 10 to 15 degrees above normal, even though it got colder toward the end.

And December wasn’t alone: February ranked as the third-warmest ever. June landed as the 10th, and the dog days of August brought us to the sixth-hottest slot.

By the numbers, 2025 is destined to be one for the books, but the story wasn’t all written in triple digits.

Rain carved its own chapter this year, delivering the wettest May on record (1.44 inches of rain) and November’s fifth-wettest finish (1.64 inches of rain).

Still, the monsoon did not provide this summer. We remained stubbornly dry, placing at our fifth-driest summer ever with just 0.02 inches of rain recorded.

Wind also reared its head this calendar year. Who could forget July 1?

A violent windstorm ripped through the city, toppling power poles and leaving thousands without power.

So, as the clock strikes midnight on a year of heat, rain, and records, we’re reminded that in Las Vegas, change is always in the forecast.

But one thing is certain: We'll always find a way to weather it together. Happy New Year!

