From heat relief to desert harvest: Your locals' guide to fall weather in Southern Nevada

Channel 13 meteorologists break down the autumn seasonal shift in our desert home.
Fall Weather Special 2025
Channel 13's Weather Team is here to guide you through all you need to know for this time of year from temperature swings to the best time to harvest your fruits and veggies.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Autumn! And in Southern Nevada that means we are officially saying goodbye to the extreme heat and enjoying this transitional time.

What will this season bring? Your Channel 13 Weather Team is breaking it all down this week with a new Local's Guide to Fall.

What Did Summer 2025 Bring To Las Vegas?

Summer of 2024 was a brutal one in Southern Nevada, making many of us anticipate another scorcher for 2025. But surprisingly, and thankfully, that didn't come to pass! This past summer was a breeze in comparison, and Linh is breaking it all down for you right here and what it means for heading into autumn.

