SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly three years after a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction near the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive, a new community is now opening its doors in the southwest valley.

The newly rebuilt Arca Apartments officially opened to residents at the end of April on the same property where flames tore through the former Kaktus Life apartment project in June 2023.

We first told you about the plans to rebuild in the area in 2025.

WATCH | Arca Apartments open nearly three years after massive Southwest Las Vegas fire

Arca Apartments open nearly three years after massive Southwest Las Vegas fire

At the time, thick smoke could be seen for miles across the Las Vegas valley as the fire burned for five days. The blaze shut down portions of the 215 freeway, forced nearby evacuations, and caused an estimated $100 million in damage.

“All of a sudden the entire building went up in flames, it was crazy,” one nearby resident recalled during the fire.

Local News Developers of burned apartment building cooperating with officials on next steps Jaewon Jung

Clark County Fire Department officials said crews initially hoped they could save parts of the structure, but the fire spread too quickly.

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“When I got there on scene I was hopeful that we would be able to save building A and B,” said John Steinbeck with the Clark County Fire Department. “But we got drone footage that showed the amount of fire that we had in the roof. Without putting crews in danger, we knew it was inevitable.”

Local News Investigative force looking into what caused $90 million apartment complex fire Jarah Wright

Investigators later ruled out arson, but the official cause of the fire was never determined.

Now, the rebuilt property has reopened as Arca Apartments, featuring hundreds of new apartment units and modern amenities in the growing southwest valley.

Potential residents touring the property say they still remember the devastating fire nearly three years later.

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“It touched me a lot, so when I [heard[ it was opening up again, I was like, need to see,” one potential future resident said.

Others say the location is one of the biggest attractions.

Local News Valley residents share photos and videos of southwest valley fire Jarah Wright

“You have a Costco, Smith’s, Vons, you have an Office Depot, Wells Fargo, basically everything you need,” another visitor said.

Developers say they hope the new apartment community becomes a thriving part of the southwest valley.

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Meanwhile, questions still remain about what exactly sparked the massive blaze that once destroyed the original complex.