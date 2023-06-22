Developers of burned apartment building cooperating with officials on next steps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearby residents and firefighters are still in the cleanup process after a massive fire broke out in the southwest valley Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was at an apartment complex that was under construction. Clark County Fire said more than 70 firefighters responded to the area near Cimarron Road and Maule Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Channel 13 confirmed the developer of the property is Tru Development. The apartment complex that was supposed to be built was a KaktusLife property.

Tru Development CEO Tim Deters spoke to Channel 13 in May for a story about the rise in luxury apartments in the Las Vegas valley.

A representative for the company confirmed the burned property is theirs and it is working closely with officials on next steps.

Meanwhile, those living nearby are on edge. Michael Korsgaden who lives at the 2one5 Apartments across the freeway from the fire said he had to evacuate because of the embers that flew into their property causing spot fires.

“We looked out our window and we saw a dumpster on fire,” Korsgaden said. “Then we walked outside and the police were 'like please evacuate immediately.' So we jumped in the car and went around and saw other dumpsters on fire.”

Korsgaden said because most of the firefighters were at the main fire, neighbors stepped in to try and put out the spot fires at his complex.

“I ran into one neighbor who said this is the first time I ran into a lot of my neighbors,” Korsgaden said. “Las Vegas is wild but this is another level.”

Priscilla Solorzano also lives at the same complex and is an Oct. 1 survivor. She said the fire sparked memories from the tragic day.

“My brain went into fight or flight,” said Solorzano. “I’m familiar with tragedy and it got bigger and bigger.”

Residents living at The Maverick apartments closer to where the fire broke out were also advised to evacuate. Cedar Cooper said she packed up her belongings in case the fire spread to her complex.

“Just throwing clothes in the bins, in case we needed to go, got all the important stuff and the dog food,” said Cooper. “Everyone was outside. Everyone had their pets. I was making sure neighbors had their pets.”

CCFD said firefighters were able to salvage the clubhouse which in it of itself costs $10 to $15 million.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for an injury, but was released.