Tuesday's huge fire is 'common' as construction is more exposed to 'flammable elements', technical lead says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When the massive fire broke out in the southwest Las Vegas valley Tuesday afternoon, thousands were at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center for the National Fire Protection Association conference.

A technical lead at the expo said Tuesday's fire at the construction site are very common.

Flames ripped through the apartment complex which was under construction. Plumes of smoke seen from across the valley.

Coincidentally, when the fire broke out there was a conference on the Las Vegas Strip that brought thousands in the fire and life-saving community from across the country.

Their job is to help prevent fires from happening.

"A lot of people see it as a loss just for the owner, maybe the insurance company, but you have to think about the big picture there are businesses in that area that weren't able to be accessed, workers on that site don't have a job to go to tomorrow, and the loss of units that were going to be there for housing," said Jonathan Hart at the National Fire Protection Association conference.

Hart is a technical lead who focuses on ways to prevent fires specifically for building that are going up.

"When they are under construction, they are much more exposed there is flammable elements especially when there is wood construction," he said.

Hart says fires like this are very common, and less likely in completed buildings with fire prevention measures in place.

PHOTOS: Valley residents share photos and videos of southwest valley fire

"These buildings don't have walls and windows so the wind comes through, the air helps support, adds oxygen to the fire, and helps support faster combustion," he said. "Cooking materials, improperly discarded materials, other activities such as hot work where construction workers are performing task that require open flames, sparks, intentionally set fires is another common reason."

Hart says he hopes contractors and developers in the valley educate themselves on fire safety and building codes to prevent these disasters.